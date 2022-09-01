New groundbreaking £7m care home takes shape near Lancaster
Construction of a groundbreaking new £7m care home in Garstang is now well under way.
Work on the cutting-edge facility at Bowgreave Rise began in October 2021 and the new building can now be seen standing behind the existing residential home.
The structure of the home, which is being built by The Eric Wright Group for Lancashire County Council, is now complete and work on the bedrooms and communal areas is progressing well.
This new three-storey, 45-bed care home will replace the current Bowgreave Rise Home for Older People. It will mean people needing mainstream or dementia care have access to much improved, more modern facilities.
The new home is scheduled to open in spring 2023 and once residents and staff have moved over, the existing older building will be demolished to make way for a new extra care facility.
County Councillor Graham Gooch, cabinet member for adult social care, said: "Homes like Bowgreave Rise are crucial as we now have more people living with dementia who need residential care.
"The current home has done its job for many years and staff at the service work so hard to deliver high standards of care. However, the building is tired and not up to modern standards.
"We want a new, larger home so we can cope with the increasing demand for this type of care service and ensure people have the care they need at the right setting."
The home is one of the first new build county council facilities to be kitted out with the latest green technology to help lower its carbon footprint.
An energy-efficient under-floor heating system, electronic vehicle charging points and high-performance glazing to prevent the building being heated or cooled too much by the outside temperature are some of the features included in the build.
Materials are being recycled and reused on site where possible as part of the construction process.
County Councillor Shaun Turner, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: "Building from scratch gives us the opportunity to future proof the care home in terms of energy use and carbon footprint.
"The super insulated structure saves energy and will ensure it is more comfortable for residents.”