Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lancaster Hospital has launched the new private GP service following increasing demand across Lancashire from patients looking to access primary care services – with a shortage of GPs causing delays in getting appointments and access to treatment on the NHS.

Each new appointment will cost £120 for a duration of 30 minutes with further time available for an additional fee. The length of the consultations has been designed to give patients the opportunity to fully discuss their condition or health concerns with the specialist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patients can either book online or call the hospital direct.

A new private GP service has been launched at Lancaster Hospital.

The addition of the new service is part of a wider project that is currently taking place at the hospital, in Meadowside, to enhance and expand the facilities and services on offer to patients across the community.

The service is being launched with Dr Tanya Roy with plans in place to add further GPs in the coming months. Dr Roy will be able to support patients looking for general health advice, check-ups and tests.

Additionally, the enhanced primary care offering at the hospital will also support patients needing treatment for minor, acute and chronic illnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“GP Services are quite restricted within the NHS, and this gives an opportunity for private patients to have fast access to diagnostics, pathology, and onward referrals,” said Philip O’Ehley, Executive Director of The Lancaster Hospital.