New gift shop and port of call for visitor information set to open at Lancaster museum

Lancaster’s City Museum opens its brand new gift shop this Saturday, June 1.

The new shop will blend the old with the new in its design and will offer an interesting mix of new items, many of which are from emerging independent businesses or produced by young artists and local makers.

Every era of the city’s history is represented in the product range, from dinosaurs to Romans, and Victorians to the present day.

The shop will also display information for visitors and be the admissions area for the museum. It is housed in a room previously used as exhibition space.

Museums manager, Melanie Cookson-Carter, prepares for the opening of the new shop at Lancaster City Museum.

The former shop in the museum’s entrance hall will become a new feature space looking at Lancaster’s own Sir Richard Owen, inventor of the word ‘dinosaur’, and Lancaster-born Emily Williamson, co-founder of the RSPB.