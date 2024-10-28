Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new gelato shop will be opening in Lancaster very soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miogelato run by David and Katy Waddington already has a shop in Morecambe in the former Harts cafe but is now expanding into Lancaster.

Miogelato will be opening on New Street in the city in the near future according to a Facebook post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Waddington said: “So….after a month of hard graft, we are very close to opening our new gelateria in Lancaster!

Miogelato will be opening a shop in Lancaster this week.

“Nestling between the amazing @journeysociallancaster and the lovely @ethelandemshop and surrounded by lots of other lovely neighbours on New Street, we put up (most of) the signage today, so no more hiding!

“With a big push, we are aiming to have a very soft (not too soft, hopefully ) opening towards the end of this next week, and can’t wait to share our incredible gelato with the people of Lancaster, and if you’ve visited us in Morecambe in the past eight years, then you will know what to expect!

“We will have 24 flavours of our award-winning gelato to choose from, include five dairy free/vegan suitable flavours, and four rotating guest flavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ll share more pictures of the interior this week as we go along, but for now just to say we can’t wait to get going.

“We look forward to joining the fantastic community of businesses in Lancaster and opening our door to welcome you all in.”

The shop also has some retail/office space above which is going to be let out.

David added: “If you’re looking for premises in Lancaster, send me a message with your idea/plans and I can share more details.”

David and Katy also run Miatalia Italian Restaurant on Queen Street in Morecambe which moved from Bolton-le-Sands in 2022.