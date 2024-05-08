New Friends of the Platform Morecambe group saves unique and iconic venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the announcement last year by Lancaster City Council that The Platform would be mothballed a large group of local citizens campaigned tirelessly to have that decision reversed.

Led by Sue Saunders a petition was created, and such was the strength of feeling and emotion locally, it quickly gathered over eight thousand signatures demanding that ways be found for this important community asset to be reprieved.

Sue spoke passionately to a full council meeting in November 2023 about how important the venue is to the tourism, community and future of Morecambe – especially with the imminence of Eden Project Morecambe – at which time councillors gave her a standing ovation.

Subsequently Lancaster City council decided that they would continue to keep the Platform open but that in the future it must be run on commercial grounds, and it was felt that a Friends Group would greatly benefit in this regard.

During the early part of this year people who had registered their support to the campaign to keep the Platform open were invited to two well supported meetings to discuss if a friends group were possible.

The overwhelming feeling was that would be the case and on April 18 the first Chair David Morgan, Hon. Secretary Sue Saunders and Treasurer Roger Cleet were elected.

The group’s initial aims are to work with the management and staff of the Platform, in any positive way available to them, to enhance and grow the usage and commercial success of the Platform, whilst in the long term applying for charity status to avail of external funding opportunities to further develop the venues future.

New chair David Morgan said “This a fantastic opportunity for the Friends of the Platform Morecambe to guarantee that The Platform remains a key venue within Morecambe and is an integral part of its future success.

“The Platform is not only a fantastic theatre, for visitors and locals alike to enjoy, but also plays a key role for the community supporting local music arts and crafts, as well as being a central focus for such events as Vintage by the Sea and SteamPunk.”

Incoming Hon. Secretary Sue Saunders said “It was a great relief to get a reversal of the Council’s closure threat for the Platform.

"Thank you to everyone who signed and supported the petition.

“Now we need to move forward and secure its future sustainability and I would urge everyone to get onboard and support this unique and iconic venue by joining The Friends of The Platform Morecambe.”.

Treasurer Roger Cleet, a well known and respected local City Councillor said: “During the May 2023 local elections, the Morecambe community were frustrated by the mothballing of the Platform along with the Morecambe Town Council Frontierland Tax.

“It is excellent news that Lancaster City Council have given the Platform a new lease of life.

"I am also a trustee and treasurer for Heysham Community Preschool, which is also a registered charity, and I have experience in sourcing and applying for grants from external grant funders.”