New food hygiene scores including one Lancaster restaurant with a 1 out of 5 rating

Several food venues in Lancaster and Morecambe have been given new hygiene ratings.
By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Jun 2023, 07:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 09:15 BST

The Food Standards Agency website shows the following scores out of 5, with 5 being the top rating.

Restaurants and cafes

• Rated 4: Bombay Balti, China Street, Lancaster; rated on April 20.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded.
• Rated 3: Cafe Istanbul, Market Street, Lancaster; rated on April 18.

• Rated 2: Cafe of Eden, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on April 21.

• Rated 1: Misso Lounge, King Street, Lancaster; rated on April 20.

Pubs

• Rated 4: Jimmy's Taphouse, Slip Inn Lane, Lancaster; rated on April 19.

Takeaways

• Rated 3: Leonardini Gelato, Kings Arcade, King Street, Lancaster; rated on April 19.

