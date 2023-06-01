New food hygiene scores including one Lancaster restaurant with a 1 out of 5 rating
Several food venues in Lancaster and Morecambe have been given new hygiene ratings.
By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Jun 2023, 07:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 09:15 BST
The Food Standards Agency website shows the following scores out of 5, with 5 being the top rating.
Restaurants and cafes
• Rated 4: Bombay Balti, China Street, Lancaster; rated on April 20.
• Rated 3: Cafe Istanbul, Market Street, Lancaster; rated on April 18.
• Rated 2: Cafe of Eden, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on April 21.
• Rated 1: Misso Lounge, King Street, Lancaster; rated on April 20.
Pubs
• Rated 4: Jimmy's Taphouse, Slip Inn Lane, Lancaster; rated on April 19.
Takeaways
• Rated 3: Leonardini Gelato, Kings Arcade, King Street, Lancaster; rated on April 19.