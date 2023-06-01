News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

New food hygiene scores for restaurants, cafe, pub and takeaway in Lancaster and Morecambe

Several food venues in Lancaster and Morecambe have been given new hygiene ratings.
By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Jun 2023, 07:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 09:20 BST

The Food Standards Agency website shows the following scores out of 5, with 5 being the top rating.

Restaurants and cafes

• Rated 4: Bombay Balti, China Street, Lancaster; rated on April 20.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded.New food hygiene ratings have been awarded.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 3: Cafe Istanbul, Market Street, Lancaster; rated on April 18.

• Rated 2: Cafe of Eden, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on April 21.

Pubs

• Rated 4: Jimmy's Taphouse, Slip Inn Lane, Lancaster; rated on April 19.

Takeaways

• Rated 3: Leonardini Gelato, Kings Arcade, King Street, Lancaster; rated on April 19.

Related topics:LancasterMorecambeRestaurantsFood Standards Agency