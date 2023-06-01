New food hygiene scores for restaurants, cafe, pub and takeaway in Lancaster and Morecambe
Several food venues in Lancaster and Morecambe have been given new hygiene ratings.
By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Jun 2023, 07:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 09:20 BST
The Food Standards Agency website shows the following scores out of 5, with 5 being the top rating.
Restaurants and cafes
• Rated 4: Bombay Balti, China Street, Lancaster; rated on April 20.
• Rated 3: Cafe Istanbul, Market Street, Lancaster; rated on April 18.
• Rated 2: Cafe of Eden, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on April 21.
Pubs
• Rated 4: Jimmy's Taphouse, Slip Inn Lane, Lancaster; rated on April 19.
Takeaways
• Rated 3: Leonardini Gelato, Kings Arcade, King Street, Lancaster; rated on April 19.