New food hygiene ratings for three eateries in Lancaster, Morecambe and Silverdale

The Food Standards Agency website shows Wolf & Us cafe at the Wolf House Gallery, in Lindeth Road, Silverdale, was given a score of three out of five after assessment on December 2.

West End Impact cafe in Heysham Road, Heysham, was handed a one out of five rating after assessment on December 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Marmara Kebab House takeaway at Brock Street, Lancaster, was given a score of two on December 1.

Marmara Kebab House in Lancaster has been given a new food hygiene rating.