New food hygiene ratings for three eateries in Lancaster, Morecambe and Silverdale
Three food venues in the Lancaster district have been awarded new hygiene ratings.
By Debbie Butler
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 1:13pm
The Food Standards Agency website shows Wolf & Us cafe at the Wolf House Gallery, in Lindeth Road, Silverdale, was given a score of three out of five after assessment on December 2.
West End Impact cafe in Heysham Road, Heysham, was handed a one out of five rating after assessment on December 1.
And Marmara Kebab House takeaway at Brock Street, Lancaster, was given a score of two on December 1.
Currently, of Lancaster's 232 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 137 (59%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.