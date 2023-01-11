News you can trust since 1837
New food hygiene ratings for three eateries in Lancaster, Morecambe and Silverdale

Three food venues in the Lancaster district have been awarded new hygiene ratings.

By Debbie Butler
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 1:13pm

The Food Standards Agency website shows Wolf & Us cafe at the Wolf House Gallery, in Lindeth Road, Silverdale, was given a score of three out of five after assessment on December 2.

West End Impact cafe in Heysham Road, Heysham, was handed a one out of five rating after assessment on December 1.

And Marmara Kebab House takeaway at Brock Street, Lancaster, was given a score of two on December 1.

Marmara Kebab House in Lancaster has been given a new food hygiene rating.
Currently, of Lancaster's 232 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 137 (59%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

