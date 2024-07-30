New factory shop selling outdoor gear and clothing opening in Lancaster
Montane Factory Shop Lancaster is an official retailer of Montane discontinued products, samples and limited edition exclusive factory product lines.
They haven’t revealed where they are going to be opening a shop but are advertising for staff.
Montane Factory Shop Lancaster said on Facebook: “Looking for your next adventure in retail?
“We're opening a new Lancaster Factory Shop and looking to build our new in store team to support a successful opening this summer.
“We are hiring:
- Assistant Store Manager
- Supervisor
- Part Time and Weekend Sales Assistants
For more information about the roles listed and how to apply visit https://montane.com/pages/careers
Like and follow Montane Factory Shop Lancaster on Facebook for the latest updates including location reveal and launch weekend.
Sign up to their mailing list for a chance to win £250 worth of new gear at https://montane.com/pages/factory-shop-lancaster
