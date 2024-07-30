New factory shop selling outdoor gear and clothing opening in Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 30th Jul 2024, 10:23 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 10:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A factory shop selling outdoor wear and equipment is opening in Lancaster in the summer.

Montane Factory Shop Lancaster is an official retailer of Montane discontinued products, samples and limited edition exclusive factory product lines.

They haven’t revealed where they are going to be opening a shop but are advertising for staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Montane Factory Shop Lancaster said on Facebook: “Looking for your next adventure in retail?

Montane Lancaster Factory Shop is opening in the summer.Montane Lancaster Factory Shop is opening in the summer.
Montane Lancaster Factory Shop is opening in the summer.

“We're opening a new Lancaster Factory Shop and looking to build our new in store team to support a successful opening this summer.

“We are hiring:

- Assistant Store Manager

- Supervisor

- Part Time and Weekend Sales Assistants

For more information about the roles listed and how to apply visit https://montane.com/pages/careers

Like and follow Montane Factory Shop Lancaster on Facebook for the latest updates including location reveal and launch weekend.

Sign up to their mailing list for a chance to win £250 worth of new gear at https://montane.com/pages/factory-shop-lancaster

Related topics:LancasterFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.