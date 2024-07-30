New factory shop selling outdoor gear and clothing opening in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A factory shop selling outdoor wear and equipment is opening in Lancaster in the summer.

Montane Factory Shop Lancaster is an official retailer of Montane discontinued products, samples and limited edition exclusive factory product lines.

They haven’t revealed where they are going to be opening a shop but are advertising for staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Montane Factory Shop Lancaster said on Facebook: “Looking for your next adventure in retail?

Montane Lancaster Factory Shop is opening in the summer.

“We're opening a new Lancaster Factory Shop and looking to build our new in store team to support a successful opening this summer.

“We are hiring:

- Assistant Store Manager

- Supervisor

- Part Time and Weekend Sales Assistants

For more information about the roles listed and how to apply visit https://montane.com/pages/careers

Like and follow Montane Factory Shop Lancaster on Facebook for the latest updates including location reveal and launch weekend.