New exhibitions reveal remarkable stories from Lancaster's oldest house

Artist Sarah Joy Ford's stunning installation at the Judges Lodgings' exhibition.

Judges' Lodgings in Lancaster is celebrating its 400th anniversary with a new textile exhibition and digital installation telling the hidden stories of working-class people connected to the historic house.

The museum, located in the unique Grade 1 listed house, unveiled the two exhibitions at a special event where guests met those involved.

'Unravelling Threads – Working Class Lives: A Textile exhibition' by Sarah-Joy Ford and Sewing Café Lancaster and 'The Housekeepers' Lodgings' digital installation by Leo & Hyde are now open until November 16.

Artist Sarah Joy Ford's stunning installation on the original mahogany Dining Table contrasts the wealth of the Judges with those who came before them for theft, poverty and homelessness.

Sewing Café Lancaster have created a series of embroidered interventions about servant life.

Museum manager Lynda Jackson said: “The Housekeepers, servants and other working-class people are an important part the history of Lancaster's oldest Town House and we are really excited to be sharing their stories for the first time.

"These beautiful new artworks have been made in conjunction with Lancaster people, from local researchers to sewing drop-ins to voice recordings. We can't wait to see visitors discovering a new side to the Judges' Lodgings Museum.”

These projects are part of 'Judges Lodgings 400 – Voices from Our Communities', a Lancashire County Council project supported by the National Lottery, thanks to National Lottery Players and the Friends of Judges Lodgings.

The exhibition and installation is included in admission and Judges' Lodgings Museum is open Thursday – Sunday until Sunday November 16.

Adult admission is £5 and those 18 years and under enjoy free entry.