New exhibition in Lancaster village features collages of UK native birds in their habitat

Artist Catriona Stamp is holding an exhibition of her work at Halton Mill.

A new exhibition by local artist Catriona Stamp is launching on Sunday October 12 at Halton Mill with an open evening from 6pm - 8pm.

The exhibition, Not Only Fine Feathers, is a collection of colourful collages featuring UK native birds in their habitat.

Catriona said: “It has been a delight to create these from my studies of local birds (often near my home on the River Lune or at Leighton Moss RSPB Reserve) and I hope they bring equal pleasure

to others.”

Her practice includes creating coloured pattern on paper rather than using ready-mades for her collages.

The artwork is intentionally placed in the canteen at Halton Mill in order to bring nature into the workspace.

The exhibition is part of Visual Artists Association’s Open Spaces 2025, which is a global, grass-roots art trail for artists anywhere in the world to transform ordinary, overlooked, or unconventional spaces into platforms for contemporary art.

For four weeks in autumn 2025, artists across the globe will exhibit in local galleries, exhibition spaces, homes, shops, studios, libraries, gardens, hotels, community centres, civic spaces, online and more – redefining how and where art is experienced.

Catriona is also running a collage workshop based on the exhibition on October 25, 2pm-4pm.

She said: “I am looking forward to sharing my processes and helping other people learn to create their own art using this very accessible technique.”

Cost is £20, register at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/91355

The exhibition is on at The Canteen, Halton Mill, Forge Lane, Halton, LA2 6ND from October 11 – November 16, Monday to Friday, 9am – 5pm.

For more information visit https://www.catrionastamp.art/ or https://visual-artists.org/vaa-openspaces-2025/