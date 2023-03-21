News you can trust since 1837
New dog-themed Pups in the Park event comes to Lancaster

National Puppy Day will be celebrated in Lancaster at a new event this month.

By Louise Bryning
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:27 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:59 GMT

Pups in the Park will be a canine celebration in Williamson Park on Sunday March 26 from 10.30am-3.30pm.

It is the first event of its kind to be organised by Clare Lyden of Westgate who runs Events By All Occasions.

“I’ve got a 12-year-old Staffi called Kaos and love dogs so I decided to organise a dog-themed event at the weekend nearest National Puppy Day which is on March 23,” Clare explained.

Clare Lyden and her dog, Kaos.
Clare Lyden and her dog, Kaos.
Clare Lyden and her dog, Kaos.
The Ashton Memorial will be full of artisan stalls selling dog accessories and items on a doggy theme.

Other activities will take place outside the Ashton Memorial, at the top and bottom of the hill, including a fun dog show judged by Lancaster’s mayor among others, demonstrations and face painting. Puppaccinos and natural dog treats will be for sale for dogs alongside coffee and cake for their humans.

Weather permitting, there’ll also be a bouncy castle and swing ride.

The event is free apart from a £1 entry fee to the dog show.

Pups in the Park is just one of the events which Clare is organising this spring. She’s also running an indoor street party in the Church of the Ascension church hall on May 8 to celebrate the King’s Coronation.

This right royal event will include an afternoon tea, a singer, a royal quiz and a re-run of the Coronation ceremony on the big screen. Entry is by pre-booked tickets available by emailing [email protected]

Lancaster