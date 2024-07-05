New 'cyber corridor' stretching from Lancaster to Manchester will bring skilled jobs to whole of Lancashire
Speaking at the Lancashire Careers Hub annual conference, a representative from the Force promised a major boost in cyber jobs.
A partnership between the Ministry of Defence and GCHQ, the Force will be based in Samlesbury from next year.
The representative said the new ‘cyber corridor’ stretching from Lancaster to Manchester would bring skilled jobs to Lancashire. It would also help to grow the technology, digital and defence sectors, and encourage partnerships between government, industry and universities.
Around 200 delegates from schools, colleges and Lancashire's business sector met at the University of Central Lancashire for the conference which aims to share ideas and aspirations.
Among the inspirational ideas to be unveiled was a new initiative aimed at boosting employment and transitions into work from school called 'Work Ready Lancashire’.
Developed by the Lancashire Careers Hub in partnership with the Lancashire Chambers of Commerce, ‘Work Ready Lancashire’ is aimed at linking education and businesses to boost the attributes that Lancashire employers are looking for, and help young people to better secure jobs.
A yearly highlight in school, college and business calendars since its launch in 2016, the conference focuses on sharing good practice and helping raise the quality of careers provision available to young people at school and college.
Its vital links with businesses are critical in enabling young people to benefit from encounters with employers and workplace experiences throughout their educational journey.
Also on the menu at the conference were many career opportunities, with the Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub overseeing the Lancashire Careers Hub and working with leading employability experts and careers charity Inspira.
“The Lancashire Careers Hub is supporting schools and colleges across Lancashire enabling more than 90,000 young people to experience encounters with employers, further and higher education and apprenticeships providers,” said Kay Vaughan, Careers Hub Lead for Inspira.
"It is helping them to have those inspirational moments, those lightbulb moments, a nugget of information or an experience that inspires them and helps them to navigate what their next best step should be.”