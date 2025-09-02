A new jungle-themed cocktail bar is opening in Lancaster later this month. Photo: Love Lancaster BID.

A jungle-themed cocktail bar is set to open in Lancaster later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mono Loco on Market Street is perfect for those weekend nights out in the city!

The cocktail bar is now the official HQ for Mono Loco: Lancaster’s wild new cocktail experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a design-led cocktail bar where jungle luxe meets wild nightlife.

A new jungle-themed cocktail bar is opening in Lancaster later this month.

Think smoke, neons, mixology madness and sensory chaos.

By day: chilled beats, exquisite sips, unforgettable moments; by night: UV-lit madness and molecular mixology.

Mono Loco is also hiring staff for their cocktail bar.

On their Facebook page Mono Loco said: “We’re building a wild team for the wildest cocktail bar in Lancaster. The jungle’s heating up and we need more mischief-makers behind the bar, on the floor, and slingin’ top notch cocktails!

“If you're all about serious cocktails and up beat vibes — you might just belong in the jungle...we are looking for bartenders, floor staff with rhythm, cocktail creatives and vibe setters.

“Think you’ve got the wild side we’re looking for?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Drop into our Direct Messages and send a little about yourself, your contact details (full name, email and telephone number).”

The cocktail bar is at 52 Market Street, Lancaster.

Follow Mono Loco on Facebook for updates about the launch later this month.

Visit their Instagram page at @monolocolancaster.