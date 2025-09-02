New cocktail bar set to open in Lancaster – and it promises to be ‘the wildest’ in the city
Mono Loco on Market Street is perfect for those weekend nights out in the city!
The cocktail bar is now the official HQ for Mono Loco: Lancaster’s wild new cocktail experience.
It’s a design-led cocktail bar where jungle luxe meets wild nightlife.
Think smoke, neons, mixology madness and sensory chaos.
By day: chilled beats, exquisite sips, unforgettable moments; by night: UV-lit madness and molecular mixology.
Mono Loco is also hiring staff for their cocktail bar.
On their Facebook page Mono Loco said: “We’re building a wild team for the wildest cocktail bar in Lancaster. The jungle’s heating up and we need more mischief-makers behind the bar, on the floor, and slingin’ top notch cocktails!
“If you're all about serious cocktails and up beat vibes — you might just belong in the jungle...we are looking for bartenders, floor staff with rhythm, cocktail creatives and vibe setters.
“Think you’ve got the wild side we’re looking for?
“Drop into our Direct Messages and send a little about yourself, your contact details (full name, email and telephone number).”
The cocktail bar is at 52 Market Street, Lancaster.
Follow Mono Loco on Facebook for updates about the launch later this month.
Visit their Instagram page at @monolocolancaster.