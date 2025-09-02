New cocktail bar set to open in Lancaster – and it promises to be ‘the wildest’ in the city

By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 15:31 BST
A new jungle-themed cocktail bar is opening in Lancaster later this month. Photo: Love Lancaster BID.placeholder image
A new jungle-themed cocktail bar is opening in Lancaster later this month. Photo: Love Lancaster BID.
A jungle-themed cocktail bar is set to open in Lancaster later this month.

Mono Loco on Market Street is perfect for those weekend nights out in the city!

Most Popular

The cocktail bar is now the official HQ for Mono Loco: Lancaster’s wild new cocktail experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s a design-led cocktail bar where jungle luxe meets wild nightlife.

A new jungle-themed cocktail bar is opening in Lancaster later this month.placeholder image
A new jungle-themed cocktail bar is opening in Lancaster later this month.

Think smoke, neons, mixology madness and sensory chaos.

By day: chilled beats, exquisite sips, unforgettable moments; by night: UV-lit madness and molecular mixology.

Mono Loco is also hiring staff for their cocktail bar.

On their Facebook page Mono Loco said: “We’re building a wild team for the wildest cocktail bar in Lancaster. The jungle’s heating up and we need more mischief-makers behind the bar, on the floor, and slingin’ top notch cocktails!

“If you're all about serious cocktails and up beat vibes — you might just belong in the jungle...we are looking for bartenders, floor staff with rhythm, cocktail creatives and vibe setters.

“Think you’ve got the wild side we’re looking for?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Drop into our Direct Messages and send a little about yourself, your contact details (full name, email and telephone number).”

The cocktail bar is at 52 Market Street, Lancaster.

Follow Mono Loco on Facebook for updates about the launch later this month.

Visit their Instagram page at @monolocolancaster.

Related topics:LancasterFacebookInstagram
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice