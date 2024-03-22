The Palatine in Morecambe.

The team behind The Mad Hunter restaurant – currently located above The Palatine pub in Morecambe – have announced plans to open a new venue called Marula Monkey in the city centre in May.

Lancaster Brewery who own The Palatine building are planning to put it up for sale.

“So you may be aware that the building we are in is up for sale and we have been given notice to vacate,” says a post on the Mad Hunter Morecambe Bay Facebook page.

"We will still be open for the next few months and will keep you updated.

“Luckily for us an opportunity has arisen and we will be opening a brand new cocktail bar and restaurant in Lancaster city centre in May."

The plan is to expand the menu from being purely South African to include international food and drink, brunch, dinner and a range of cocktails.

“The whole team here will eventually make the move over to Marula Monkey,” adds the Facebook post.