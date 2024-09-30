Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax bank in Morecambe’s Arndale Centre will close in September 2025, it has been announced.

The bank had originally been expected to shut in January next year, as announced earlier this month by Lloyds Banking Group.

A Halifax spokesperson said: “As many customers now choose to bank through their mobile app or online, visits to our Morecambe branch have fallen over recent years.

"Customers can continue to manage their money online, by calling us, in person at Lancaster branch, at the local Post Office on Victoria Street, or at the Banking Hub once it is up and running.”

Halifax said that 74% of their personal customers already use other ways of banking, such as mobile, internet or phone banking, as well as other branches and branch transactions at the Morecambe branch fell more than 56% between 2019 and 2024.

They said they were contacting customers to let them know about the alternate local banking services available.

Mobile banking gives people 24/7/365 access and the power to view, understand and manage their money in one simple place.

Customers can see all their money in one place, pay in cheques, apply for finance, check their credit score, message our customer support teams and much more.

They use some of the latest technologies and systems to help keep customers and their money safe.

Mobile apps are also compatible with standard device screen readers.

The nearby Post Office, which is a three minute walk away at 2-6 Victoria Street, offers personal and business customers everyday banking services, access to cash, paying in of cheques, and more.

Customers can use any Halifax branch, such as Lancaster, for their banking, alongside other options such as the Post Office, online, mobile and telephone banking.

All branch closures are subject to an independent industry assessment by LINK. As part of this assessment, a new Banking Hub has been recommended for Morecambe by LINK.

Banking Hubs have a traditional banking counter, run by the Post Office, where customers of main UK banks can deposit and withdraw cash, pay-in cheques and check balances.

Community bankers from the UK’s largest banks also visit the Banking Hubs, providing help with more specialised services.

The Morecambe branch will close on September 15, 2025, they said.