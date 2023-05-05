News you can trust since 1837
New charity shop set to open in Lancaster soon

St John’s Hospice in Lancaster are opening their tenth shop soon on Caton Road in the city.

By Michelle Blade
Published 5th May 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read

Signs have gone up for the shop which will be selling clothing, furniture, homeware and collectables from the former Bay Search and Rescue charity shop.

St John’s Hospice said on their Facebook page: “We're excited to open our new store on Caton Road, Lancaster soon - you might have seen the signage already, but we're not ready to open just yet!

"We will let everyone know the opening date.”

A new St John's Hospice charity shop is set to open on Caton Road in Lancaster. Picture from St John's Hospice.A new St John's Hospice charity shop is set to open on Caton Road in Lancaster. Picture from St John's Hospice.
A new St John's Hospice charity shop is set to open on Caton Road in Lancaster. Picture from St John's Hospice.
