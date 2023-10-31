News you can trust since 1837
New charity shop open at Lancaster University sells donated goods alongside affordable and eco-friendly products

Lancaster University and St John’s Hospice have joined forces to open a new shop at the University’s campus.
By Michelle Blade
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:41 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 12:41 GMT
ReStore at Lancaster University creates a sustainable shopping experience.

ReStore on Alexandra Square, combines everything from clothing and homeware, to cycling equipment and eco-friendly toiletries.

All products sold in the shop are donated, upcycled or sourced from ethical suppliers.

The shop opened on October 9 to huge queues of eager shoppers excited to find out more about this new concept store.

ReStore aims to promote sustainability and social responsibility among students and staff at Lancaster University, and has already proved popular, in just these first couple of weeks.

St John’s Hospice Shops provide the clothing and accessories sold in ReStore, with all profits helping to fund vital patient care across North Lancashire, South Lakes and parts of North Yorkshire.

ReStore is open Monday to Friday, 11am to 5pm, and all are welcome – staff, students and locals alike.

Find ReStore at @restorelancs

Find St John’s Hospice Shops at @stjohnshospiceshops or visit https://www.sjhospice.org.uk/

