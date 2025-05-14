New charge for extra sauce dips at Morecambe fast food drive-thru
A sign has been put up at the entrance to the drive-thru on Morecambe Road which says: “Please order your dips here. As of April 1, 2025, classic dips are 10p and premium dips are 50p unless you have ordered a portion of McNuggets or Chicken Selects, in which the dips are included. There is also free sauce available inside the restaurant at our condiment bar.”
Customers have been overheard complaining about the new charges for dips, and some have even given staff abuse over them.
A spokesman for McDonald’s said: “A significant proportion of our restaurants are owned by franchisees who set their own prices, some charge for extra sauces if they are not part of a meal option, but all share our aim of providing customers with a high quality restaurant experience and value for money.
“Free sauce options remain available at the condiment bar inside the Morecambe restaurant.