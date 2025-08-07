New chapter for popular Wolfhouse gallery near Lancaster which opened 50 years ago

For decades, local (and not so local) people came with friends and family from all over to enjoy Denise’s homemade goodies like flapjacks and scones, to drink quality coffee, to sit and chat by the log fire and to be wowed by unique displays of hand-crafted work.

There were everchanging exhibitions by talented artists, potters, jewellery, glass and furniture makers.

Cats, dogs and silky hens roamed around the place. It was a welcoming and relaxing spot to combine a walk with a pleasurable browsing experience whether it be to just look and admire or to

seek out a special birthday card, hand thrown mug, piece of bespoke jewellery or an original painting.

Ted’s picture framing workshop, just off the gravelled car park remains as an open, versatile space offering endless possibilities.

You might also remember the upstairs Gallery, accessed across the courtyard, up narrow stone steps to the balcony with castellations.

Annual exhibitions, arts-based courses, musical evenings and even cooking demos took place there, later becoming a place to stay, The Coach House.

Over the years, so many people have shared their fond recollections of visiting Wolf House Gallery with the family who really treasure and value the sharing of these memories.

In the last 20 years, several brave, creative and enterprising people have taken on the Gallery business, making it their own space for arts, crafts and enjoying food.

Whilst the nature of the business has constantly evolved from its beginnings in the early 1970’s, from the outside, the building has always remained a ‘cow shippen’ but without cows.

In late 2023, the time came for Denise to head back to the drawing board once again to exercise her creative juices and to start a new project for the building.

After a lengthy planning process, work began in the autumn of 2024, the Gallery, acquired discreet solar panels and a beautiful new set of wooden windows.

Internal plastering work is finished; the kitchen is underway and many of the original features remain.

Gary and his team of experienced builders have been terrific to have on site for the last 12 months, always happy to lend Denise a hand with heavy lifting and shifting!

The Wolf Cafe has just opened on The Wolfhouse site on Lindeth Road in Silverdale.

Rachael Spence, the creative force behind Lone Wolf Bakery, has launched the brand new dog-friendly cafe and the Lone Wolf Bakery will continue to operate as usual, serving customers and supplying its signature bakes to the new Silverdale cafe.

Denise and family said: “A lot has happened to this special place over the last 50 years. We are keen to ensure it continues to thrive just like at the very start.

"Our very best wishes and thanks for your support.”

The Gallery Cottage will sleep up to four, available from September onwards.

There are two double bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, an open plan kitchen dining area with log burner and french windows onto an enclosed patio seating area.

The Old Cottage sleeps up to four (plus a small bunkbed for children).

For full details about the cottages, phone Denise on 01524 701573, Rachel on 07932 505314 and visit https://wolfhousecottages.co.uk/

1 . Wolfhouse Gallery 50 years Ted and Denise Dowbiggin who opened Wolfhouse Gallery in Silverdale in 1975. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Wolfhouse Gallery 50 years An old newspaper cutting shows Ted and Denise Dowbiggin at the opening of the new Wolfhouse Gallery. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Wolfhouse Gallery 50 years An old newspaper cutting about a TV personality opening the new gallery at Wolf House, Silverdale. Photo: submit Photo Sales

4 . Wolfhouse Gallery 50 years Wolfhouse Gallery was featured in a newspaper with the headline: "A new arts and crafts centre at Silverdale." Photo: submit Photo Sales