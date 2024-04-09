New chapter at Morecambe music charity as they appoint new executive director

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marianne Barraclough will take up the role of executive director at More Music from the start of July.

This marks a significant chapter in the Morecambe charity’s thirty-year history.

Marianne will ensure More Music remains committed to championing the needs of children and young people, improving equity, diversity and inclusion and providing opportunities for

Marianne Barraclough has been appointed new executive director at More Music in Morecambe.

the people of Morecambe and beyond to come together to experience and enjoy high-quality music, arts and cultural events.

Marianne said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the fantastic team at More Music at such an exciting time for the organisation. I enjoyed attending the heart-warming 30th anniversary celebration event last autumn and feel hugely excited about their creative programmes, and their genuine desire to make music- making more inclusive.

“I’ve been extremely fortunate to have led the programme of creative projects at Sinfonia Viva for 18 years, designing and delivering exciting creative music projects with brilliant artists and in partnership with venues, music hubs and local authorities across the country. I have absolutely loved working with the orchestra and I’m very much looking forward to getting started at More Music.”

Marianne has a wealth of experience in designing and delivering community music programmes in a wide range of settings, along with strategic leadership and work with funders such as Arts Council England, corporate partners and Trusts and Foundations.

Marianne joins More Music after an extensive career as Deputy Chief Executive - Programme at Sinfonia Viva, a not-for-profit orchestra and music education charity based in Derby. Marianne is already living in the local area after relocating to Cumbria in 2022.

Chair of Trustees, Lauren Zawadzki said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Marianne to the organisation. This is a huge moment in the 30-year history of More Music and while it is with great sadness we see Kathryn MacDonald our current executive director leave the organisation after 30 years, we are delighted to welcome Marianne with open arms.

“Marianne demonstrated her excellent knowledge of More Music and expansive expertise in our sector through a rigorous recruitment process, led by both the trustees and the staff team.