New CCTV images have been released by police of a Morecambe man missing since Friday, August 23.

The images of Carl and his bike are from July 31 and police said they hope releasing the pictures will show his recent appearance and help the public in their efforts to find him.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for Carl’s welfare, as he has now been away from home without contact with his family for a considerable amount of time.

The last known sighting of Carl was on Lord Street at around 1pm on Friday August 23.

Since then, police have conducted a number of searches, spoken to neighbours and reviewed CCTV footage to try and locate Carl.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from Friday afternoon onwards, that may have captured Carl so that they can narrow down a direction of travel.

They are particularly interested in footage from the Lord Street, Clark Street, Rose Street, Poulton Square, Poulton Road and Church Street areas of Morecambe.

As a reminder, Carl is described as 5’10”, short shaven hair, with tattoos on both arms.

Carl is likely to have his grey hybrid pedal cycle with him, pictured here.

Carl is likely to have his grey hybrid pedal cycle with him.

Carl has links to Lancaster and Yorkshire, and police are also considering the possibility that he may have travelled to Cumbria.

If anyone believes they may have seen Carl or recognises the bike he is travelling on, they should contact police as a matter of urgency.

Call police on 101 quoting log 1472 of August 23, or email [email protected].