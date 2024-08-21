New car dealership set to open in Lancaster
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
MotorTrust UK Preston said on their Facebook page: “We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our new car dealership in Lancaster, Lancashire, this September!
“This latest expansion will see the MotorTrust UK Group offering over 900+ quality-used vehicles, all backed by our unwavering commitment to best-in-class customer service.
"We can't wait to welcome you!
"Stay tuned for updates and special launch offers.”
MotorTrust UK Preston say they have over 15 years of experience, and are a well known and trusted garage in Preston.
From humble beginnings as a small used car dealer in Bolton, MotorTrust UK Garstang has grown to probably the biggest independent used car dealership in Lancashire.
Based in purpose-built showrooms at Brock on the outskirts of Preston, they have over 350 used cars, vans and pick-ups on display and available for sale.
The Preston car showroom at Blackpool Road, Preston, has 288 vehicles to buy.
Follow MotorTrust UK Preston on Facebook for updates about the Lancaster car dealership opening in September.