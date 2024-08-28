New car dealership coming to Lancaster will create 20 jobs, house 250 cars and boast a purpose-built showroom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Used car dealership MotorTrust UK which has branches in Preston and Garstang is to open its third site in Lancaster next month, reports Car Dealer Magazine.

The Lancashire-based and family-owned business told Car Dealer that it’ll be opening the Lancaster showroom on September 16.

The Lancaster site at the former David Hayton Autostore on Mellishaw Lane, will cover about 1.5 acres, house 250 cars and boast a purpose-built showroom, managing director Mike Porter told Car Dealer.

He added that it’ll create around 20 jobs in various areas, comprising sales, valeting, driving and mechanics.

Mike Porter said to Car Dealer: “We are absolutely delighted to announce the expansion of MotorTrust UK with the opening of our brand-new site in Lancaster.

“This exciting development marks a significant chapter in our journey.

"Our new Lancaster location will allow us to significantly increase our group stock, giving our customers access to an even wider array of quality vehicles.”

He added: ‘As the only used car supermarket of its kind in the local area, we are thrilled to offer Lancaster residents a refreshing and cost-effective alternative to traditional main dealer purchasing.

“This expansion not only means more choices but also greater savings for our customers, all while enjoying the exceptional service that has become synonymous with MotorTrust UK.

"With over 1,000 vehicles in group stock, our trusted partnership with the AA and our comprehensive extended warranty plans, we are committed to ensuring that our customers continue to receive the peace of mind and top-tier service they deserve.

“We can’t wait to welcome them to our new Lancaster site.”

Porter established MotorTrust UK in 2021, bringing to bear more than 30 years of experience in the car trade. The company specialises in providing high-quality ex-Motability and fleet vehicles.