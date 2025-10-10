New cafe set to open in Morecambe shopping centre
Work is currently underway to fit out one of the units in the Arndale Centre to become the cafe.
The cafe is next door to a new banking hub which is also under construction.
The Food Shack will be serving burgers including King Kong, Big Foot and Godzilla, and buckets such as salt and pepper chicken, chicken club and cheesy loaded bacon.
It will also be serving homemade curries, lasagne and chilli, as well as jumbo jackets, breakfasts, hot and cold buns, and hot dogs.
Hot drinks will be served as well as ice creams and milk shakes.
A notice on the door says: “Coming soon, the girls are on the move, bringing their amazing service, homemade food, fantastic value.”
The food shack will be the only cafe in the Arndale Centre after others moved out.