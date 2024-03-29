New 'buy now pay later' deal for Lancaster Highest Point festival tickets
From today (March 29), festival goers can take advantage of a new buy now pay later offer for the popular event taking place in Williamson Park on May 10 and 11.
In six weeks’ time, a chock-a-block line up of music will take to six different stages, showcasing world-class artists and DJs, and lots of family entertainment, as well as top-quality street food, craft beer and cocktails.
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Tom Odell and legendary boy band Busted will headline the event.
Eurovision icon Sam Ryder, the sensational Cat Burns and rising star Caity Baser will also take to the main stage.
To take advantage of the buy now pay later offer, select PayPal’s Pay in 3 option at checkout to spread the cost of your tickets into three equal bite-sized payments.
Two-day tickets cost £135 per adult and day tickets are also available from £68.50 per adult.