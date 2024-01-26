News you can trust since 1837
New business development boss hired at Lancaster firm

Lancaster based ICT Reverse, a leader in secure IT and mobile disposal is delighted to announce the appointmentof Jean-Pierre Naylor as head of business development.
By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Jan 2024, 14:48 GMT
Jean-Pierre (J-P) has joined the senior management team and will lead the company’s exciting growth strategy heading up the Sales and Marketing department.

With a distinguished career J-P brings over 23 years of experience in the ITAD industry having previously founded Computer Disposals Ltd (CDL) based in Runcorn.

Managing director Craig Smith said “I am thrilled to welcome J-P to the team. His credentials and background in the ITAD industry made him the perfect choice for the role.

Jean-Pierre Naylor has been appointed new head of business development at Lancaster-based ICT Reverse.Jean-Pierre Naylor has been appointed new head of business development at Lancaster-based ICT Reverse.
"His dynamic vision and strategic insights in this expanding sector align wonderfully with ICT Reverse’s future direction”.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this new chapter, Jean-Pierre said: “I am delighted to join the company at such an exciting time in it’s impressive growth journey.

"They are an incredible brand with a solid team of expertise which I’ve always admired”.

With 20 years’ experience in reverse logistics and information assurance, ICT Reverse offers IT asset management and complete compliance to clients with the guarantee of quality, data and environmental excellence at every stage of the process.

To find out more about what services ICT Reverse offer please call the account managers on 01524 580900.

