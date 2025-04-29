New boutique hotel opening in 300-year-old Georgian building in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 300-year-old Georgian building on New Street in Lancaster has been given a new lease of life, as Domain Boutique Rooms prepares to open next week.

The new accommodation offers seven individually styled rooms for short stays, bringing a modern design sensibility to one of the city’s most historic areas.

The transformation of the former shop has been led by local developers Tom and Philippa Charrier, who have been developing historic property in Lancaster for over a decade.

Working with Lancaster-based architects HPA, interiors studio Keyhole Interiors, the Charriers have created what they describe as “a place that feels both rooted and

refreshing.”

The result is a stylish, design-led alternative to traditional hotels, with each room reflecting a different personality and layout.

“We wanted Domain to celebrate Lancaster’s character without feeling old-fashioned,” said Philippa Charrier. “It’s about beautiful design, comfort, and a sense of calm — a space

that’s better than home, in a city we’ve been proud to work in for many years.”

The rooms feature bold interiors, layered lighting, premium bathrooms, and carefully considered details. But it’s not just the look that sets Domain apart.

There’s no front desk or bar; guests check in digitally, access a curated local guide, and are encouraged to discover the best of Lancaster’s independent scene.

As part of the experience, Domain is partnering with the city’s best independent eateries to offer guests access to outstanding local dining.

The idea is to connect visitors with authentic food experiences that reflect the character of the city, rather than confining them to a hotel breakfast room.

The Charriers have also made a point of working with local suppliers, makers, and trades wherever possible throughout the project, from builders and decorators to custom

furnishings and artwork.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support from the local community,” said Tom Charrier.

“From our architects and designers to the trades who worked on-site and the independent makers we’re collaborating with — it’s been a real local effort, and we’re proud of that.”

The rooms are powered by renewable energy, and each booking supports ocean plastic clean-up through a partnership with Plastic Bank — part of a wider focus on sustainability and well-being that underpins the project.

Bookings are now open via major platforms and through https://domainboutiquestays.com/ with Domain set to open to guests next week.