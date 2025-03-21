New board members join Lancaster and Morecambe Chamber of Commerce

Six new non-executive directors have joined the board of Lancaster and Morecambe Chamber of Commerce.

The newly appointed Non-Executive Directors are:

*Stephen Blakemore – Investment Manager at Rathbones Investment Management

*Jamie Wright – Sales Director at Whitewells Catering Supplies

The new non-executive directors at Lancaster and Morecambe Chamber of Commerce are from left: Alistair Eagles, Sarah Hyslop, Mark Cheetham, Jamie Wright, Stephen Blakemore, and Heather Crammond.

*Alistair Eagles – CDLN, and former President of the Chamber

*Heather Crammond – Owner of the HR Department Carlisle & Morecambe

*Sarah Hyslop – International Sales Team Leader for Ascentis/IDLS

*Mark Cheetham – Lending Manager at Enterprise Answers

Chamber president Chris Gardner, director of Morecambe accountants Waters & Atkinson, said: “Each new director brings a wealth of experience and expertise from diverse sectors,

and the Chamber is excited to welcome them to the board.

"Their collective insight will help shape the Chamber’s future growth, strengthen its advocacy for local businesses, and ensure it remains at the forefront of business development in the region.”

Chamber head of operations Graham White said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome such a talented and dynamic group of individuals to our board.

“Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to support and drive the success of businesses in Lancaster, Morecambe, and the surrounding areas.

"This is a pivotal and exciting time for the Chamber, and we are confident that the new appointments will help us continue to innovate, grow, and enhance our services for members.”

The Chamber also thanked two outgoing Non-Executive Directors for their contributions to the board.

Ruth Wilkinson of The Consult Centre and Tarnia Elsworth of TP Financial Solutions - who also held the role of Chamber Vice-President - recently stepped down.

Graham said: “On behalf of the Chamber, I’d like to say a big thank you to Tarnia and Ruth for their service to the board.

“Tarnia has been a cornerstone of the Chamber’s success over the last two-and-a-half years.

“Her leadership, support, and dedication have played a vital role in driving the Chamber’s achievements, both publicly and behind the scenes, and her commitment to championing

the Lancaster and Morecambe district has left a lasting impact on the community.

“Ruth made significant contributions during her time with the Chamber, in particular bringing energy and insight into championing Morecambe’s business community through her

connection with Morecambe Business Improvement District - her dedication will always be appreciated.”