New bistro opens in Morecambe named after Eden Project
Eden Bay Bistro, at 281, Marine Road Central in Morecambe, had a great reception from customers when it opened on January 1.
The business is owned by Jeanette Morrell from Carnforth and run by Steve and Jo Knox who moved back to Morecambe from the east coast.
Steve and Jo ran a similar business in Filey before moving back to Morecambe where Jo is originally from.
Jeanette said: “Jo and Steve have done this before in Filey. When this came up for sale, we said we will give it a go.
"It has everything going for it, the location is fabulous.
"It’s been brilliant, we’ve had lots of really positive comments and we’ve had lots of support from other local businesses including Lees Games, The Pier and Embargo.
"We are open five days a week at the moment, going up to six days in the summer.
"The views will be amazing across the bay! We serve a full English, breakfast sandwiches, light lunches, sandwiches and soup, main meals, burgers, kids meals, homemade cakes and hot and cold drinks.
“We will be launching our afternoon teas in March which will be served in our personalised ‘potting trays’.
"Jo is very imaginative with her afternoon teas!
“Our coffee beans are provided by Seasons a family owned business who we have dealt with for many years.
"We have local suppliers including Burrows of Silverdale for the meat.
"A local artist Viv Morris has her artwork on the walls, which can be purchased in the cafe.
"We are looking forward to the summer in Morecambe. I’m very new to this, I had never even waited on tables, but we had a great first day and I’m getting used to it.”
On their Facebook page, Eden Bay Bistro said to remember to pick up a loyalty card when you visit them.
The loyalty card says if you buy nine drinks and get stamps on your card, you get the 10th drink free.
Jeanette added: “With the Eden Project coming to Morecambe, it will absolutely be the making of the town. It will generate a lot of jobs and they are putting a lot of money into Morecambe.
"It’s got to be a good thing.”