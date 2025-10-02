New bistro and tea room opening in Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 10:07 BST
A new bistro and tearooms is opening in the former Post Office at 57, Marine Road West, Morecambe.placeholder image
A new bistro and tearooms is opening in the former Post Office at 57, Marine Road West, Morecambe.
A new bistro and tea room is opening in a former Post Office in Morecambe.

Olly’s Bistro 57 and Tearooms is opening in the premises at 57, Marine Road West in Morecambe.

Most Popular

On their Facebook page is said: “Opening Soon 57 Marine Road West, tearooms open 11am-4pm every day. Book in for a delightful, traditional afternoon tea experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“All items freshly home made and locally sourced. Choose from a hot or cold afternoon tea made with care.

“Opening December 1 2025. Book now to avoid disappointment.”

Visit Olly’s Bistro 57 & Tearooms on Facebook for updates.

The Post Office at 57, Marine Road West moved to West End Discounts in 2018.

Related topics:MorecambePost OfficeFacebookWest End
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice