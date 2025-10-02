New bistro and tea room opening in Morecambe
A new bistro and tea room is opening in a former Post Office in Morecambe.
Olly’s Bistro 57 and Tearooms is opening in the premises at 57, Marine Road West in Morecambe.
On their Facebook page is said: “Opening Soon 57 Marine Road West, tearooms open 11am-4pm every day. Book in for a delightful, traditional afternoon tea experience.
“All items freshly home made and locally sourced. Choose from a hot or cold afternoon tea made with care.
“Opening December 1 2025. Book now to avoid disappointment.”