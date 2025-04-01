New Bay Rose road crossing near Morecambe Morrisons features pictures of native flowers

The new Bay Rose crossing is part of the revamp to the area to vastly improve the road markings to make it more cycle and pedestrian friendly.
The path features images of native flowers - including a wild rose, which marks the well-known Way Of The Roses cycle path.
The previous line markings were worn away and in some places were no longer visible, and while Lancaster City Council don't normally do any work to roads ( they fall under the county
council), they were able to thanks to UKSPF funding from Government.
