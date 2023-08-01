News you can trust since 1837
New bargain food store opened in Morecambe overwhelmed by support

A new family business which opened today in Morecambe has been overwhelmed by the support they have received from the public.
By Michelle Blade
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read

N & S Bargains on White Lund Avenue in Morecambe opened its doors at 9am today (Tuesday) and is selling short dated, just past best before and long dated branded food and soft drinks.

A spokesman for N & S Bargains said: “Had lots of messages today sorry if I haven't answered everyone I've been really busy getting ready for tomorrow!

“Hopefully this answers most questions I'm being asked – we accept cash and card payments.

N & S Bargains has opened in Morecambe and has been overwhelmed by the public's support.
“No membership required the shop is open to everyone.

“We are open Tuesday-Saturday 9am-4pm and Sunday 10am-3pm.

“Lastly I would just like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone that has liked, commented and shared our posts this last week.

"As a new small family business we have been overwhelmed by all your support.”

Visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093476089130

