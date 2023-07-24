New bargain food store gets set to open in Morecambe
A new food clearance warehouse will be opening in Morecambe soon promising big savings for customers.
By Michelle Blade
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
N & S Bargains will be selling short dated, just past best before and long dated branded food and soft drinks.
The shop will be located at Unit 2C, White Lund Avenue, Morecambe, LA3 3ED.
Like and share the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093476089130 for regular updates including the store’s opening date.