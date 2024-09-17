Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, has announced that Morecambe will receive a new banking hub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of new rules introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) that strengthen and enhance the previous voluntary rules set up by the banking industry, LINK can confirm that an earlier recommendation to provide Deposit Services that support small businesses, will be upgraded to a banking hub that can support personal and business customers.

Banking hubs are a shared banking space, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hub, when open, will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, has today announced that Morecambe will receive a banking hub.

In addition, there will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.

The banks will be working on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.

The new hub will delivered by Cash Access UK, who will today begin the process of looking for a location to host the hub.

The hub will likely open in 12 months’ time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any consumer can find their nearest free to use cash access point including ATMs, Post Offices and Banking Hubs via the LINK Cash Locator App and website at https://www.link.co.uk/cash-locator

To date, LINK has recommended 163 banking hubs. There are currently 81 banking hubs up and running in the UK.

Adrian Roberts, deputy CEO, LINK: “We’re pleased to recommend this new hub in Morecambe. Access to cash remains vital for millions of people across the country and the new rules that come into force today mean that people will be able to access cash on the high street for many years to come.”

Lloyds Banking Group announced last week that The Halifax bank in Morecambe’s Arndale Centre will close on January 7, 2025.

The closure is one of many across the country and will leave Morecambe town centre with just Nationwide building society for customers to visit in person.