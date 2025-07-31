New band The Guilty Men bring live show to Morecambe

Following the release of their debut album “Invisible Confetti” in September 2024, The Guilty Men have been busy playing shows to appreciative audiences around the UK.

They are pleased to announce more live shows later this year, and are coming to Morecambe on October 30.

The Guilty Men are: Paul Burgess (10cc, Jethro Tull, The Icicle Works, Camel etc); Neil Cossar (The Cheaters); Craig Fletcher (John Lees’ Barclay James Harvest); Clive Gregson (Any Trouble, Gregson & Collister, Richard Thompson, Nanci Griffith); and Jez Smith (John Lees’ Barclay James Harvest).

In 2021, Clive Gregson and Neil Cossar sat down to write some songs together.

Several weeks and quite a few songs later, they decided to expand the enterprise from a song writing workshop to a full blown band.

Clive recruited keyboardist Jez Smith and bassist Craig Fletcher from John Lees’ Barclay James Harvest… and the line-up was completed with the addition of legendary drummer, Paul Burgess, who has played with 10cc since 1973.

They named the band The Guilty Men… and headed into the recording studio.

“Invisible Confetti” features 13 brand new songs recorded in the old-fashioned way: everybody playing live in the studio, intent on catching the moment.

“Invisible Confetti” rocks… with nods to Americana, country, folk, pop, psychedelia… it’s an exhilarating ride from start to finish.

The Guilty Men are currently in the studio writing and recording new songs for their second album.

The Guilty Men come to The Platform in Morecambe on October 30.

Visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/the-platform for tickets.