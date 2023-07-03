Lone Wolf Bakery on Meeting House Lane in Lancaster is the brainchild of owner and baker Rachael Spence.

What began as a passion for baking delectable cakes, cookies, and sweet treats in Rachael’s home kitchen has now blossomed into a full-fledged bakery.

Rachael Spence, known as the Lone Wolf baker, has poured her heart and soul into building her small business from the ground up.

A new bakery has opened in Lancaster.

Initially operating from her home in Morecambe, she has now taken the leap to establish a dedicated bakery space to cater to the growing demand for her culinary creations.

With an unwavering commitment to quality and a knack for infusing sophisticated and unusual flavours, Lone Wolf Bakery aims to transport customers back to their childhood with every bite.

From wholesale supplies to online orders and bespoke celebration cakes, Lone Wolf Bakery has garnered a loyal customer base over the past two years.

Rachael's tireless dedication to her craft is evident in the delectable treats that leave her oven, with profits being reinvested to further expand the business and bring on additional team members in the near future.

One of the delectable cakes on offer at Lone Wolf Bakery in Lancaster.

Rachael said: "I am thrilled to bring Lone Wolf Bakery to the vibrant community of Lancaster.

"Running a small business has its challenges, but it has been an incredibly rewarding journey.

"I pour my heart into every creation, and my ultimate goal is to evoke the same joy and excitement we experienced as children when indulging in our favourite desserts."

Lone Wolf Bakery offers a range of mouthwatering baked goods that cater to adults while still accommodating the sweet tooth of youngsters.

Lone Wolf baker Rachael Spence with one of her creations.

Rachael's signature rocky road is a must-try.

Customers can find and order Lone Wolf Bakery treats online through the website or directly contact Rachael via email.

In addition, Lone Wolf Bakery products can be found at establishments such as The Gregson Centre in Lancaster, Brucciani’s of Morecambe and Ubuntu in Bowness-on-Windermere.

Delicious looking chelsea buns at the Lone Wolf bakery in Lancaster.

