New art and craft gallery to open in Carnforth

A new gallery for locally produced art and craft opens in Carnforth on August 22.
By Michelle Blade
Published 10th Aug 2023, 16:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 16:18 BST

‘Creations’ Gallery will showcase the work of local artists and makers by providing affordable display space.

A group of 15 creative workers have come together to occupy premises at the town’s Heritage Centre, Carnforth Railway Station.

They are displaying paintings, ceramics, photography, jewellery, prints, knitwear, stone carvings, journals and more.

A new gallery for locally produced art and craft opens in Carnforth on August 22.A new gallery for locally produced art and craft opens in Carnforth on August 22.
Proprietor Mike Cooper said: “We aim to help local artists and makers to obtain a fair return that reflects their skill and the time spent in creating each item.

"I have been delighted with the interest and the gallery is now full.

"It provides a further attraction adjacent to the Brief Encounter Centre and Tearoom in the heart of the thriving Carnforth town centre.

"Visitors will discover a wide range of quality art and craft.

"The Gallery will open from Tuesday to Saturday 10am – 4pm.

