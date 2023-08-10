‘Creations’ Gallery will showcase the work of local artists and makers by providing affordable display space.

A group of 15 creative workers have come together to occupy premises at the town’s Heritage Centre, Carnforth Railway Station.

They are displaying paintings, ceramics, photography, jewellery, prints, knitwear, stone carvings, journals and more.

Proprietor Mike Cooper said: “We aim to help local artists and makers to obtain a fair return that reflects their skill and the time spent in creating each item.

"I have been delighted with the interest and the gallery is now full.

"It provides a further attraction adjacent to the Brief Encounter Centre and Tearoom in the heart of the thriving Carnforth town centre.

"Visitors will discover a wide range of quality art and craft.