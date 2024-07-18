Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young musicians from More Music in Morecambe have released a brand-new compilation album of original music on Spotify, showcasing the creativity of young people involved in the grassroots music scene.

‘Stages: Volume 1’ features ten songs written by young local bands and artists who attend More Music’s termly youth musicmaking sessions.

Supported by the team at More Music, young musicians have been given the creative space, resources and support to write, record and release their own original music.

Over the summer term, bands, artists, rappers and vocal groups ranging in age from 11 - 19, have gone through the writing and recording process with More Music’s team of professional musicians and producers as well as developing their own release campaigns and producing EPKs (electronic press kits).

As part of More Music’s Music Industry Spotlight series to support young musicians in creating their own sustainable career pathways, bands and artists had the opportunity to take part in a photo shoots and artist profile masterclasses, writing biographies and creating social media profiles so that they could create the resources needed to promote their music.

They also took part in interviews, gaining the valuable experience and confidence needed to promote themselves on camera.

Artists featured on the album include, Off Licence, LUNIS, Mellonbelly, Bowl of Soup, Kaynem and Stages Vocal group and all tracks are original material.

The album also features “Forever More”, a track written by and recorded collaboratively by young people from across the youth programme to celebrate More Music’s 30th birthday in 2023.

The album is available to listen to on Spotify, search for “Stages Volume 1” or click on https://open.spotify.com/album/1fDV4azxU8la1BDzbULK6b?si=hYYo8d2iR2-OxKOuadkrg&nd=1&dlsi=9a58102b9f714464