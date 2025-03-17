New 30km high-speed fibre network will transform connections for businesses across Lancaster district

By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:13 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 15:20 BST
Lancaster City Council is marking the activation of a 30km fibre optic network that is set to transform digital connectivity for public sector organisations and businesses across the district.

The network, which consists of a spine of ultra-fast fibre optic cables connecting Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham, has been developed in collaboration with local network specialists The Networking People (TNP).

Most Popular

The council is also working with Cooperative Network Infrastructure (CNI), who have helped to develop similar networks in Blackpool and Tameside, to make the network available to other public sector partners including the police, NHS, education institutions, and Lancashire County Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Businesses will also be able to access the network through internet service providers who are co-operative members, helping to stimulate economic growth by providing access to high-speed,

Project partners at White Lund Depot, the first Lancaster City Council site to be connected to the full fibre network.placeholder image
Project partners at White Lund Depot, the first Lancaster City Council site to be connected to the full fibre network.

reliable, and affordable digital infrastructure.

Councillor Tim Hamilton-Cox, cabinet member with responsibility for Finance, said: “This fibre network marks a significant step forward in strengthening the district’s digital infrastructure.

“The city council’s £1.8m capital investment in a high-speed fibre network will reduce the council’s own costs for data transmission but also create new opportunities for businesses – especially the

district’s enviable collection of companies which have digital-intensive operations - and ensure that the district remains at the forefront of digital innovation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The project has been delivered on budget and is an exemplar of collaboration between public, private and third-sector organisations.

"In particular, I would like to thank Tony Doyle of Blackpool Borough Council and the city council’s ICT team for their intensive support to make the project happen.

“With the bulk of the budget being spent with TNP and B4RN, businesses which are owned and based in the district, it is Community Wealth-Building realised at some scale.”

The next step is to develop a state-of-the-art hyper-green data centre facility at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre from which waste heat will be transferred to the swimming pool in order to reduce its running costs.

Related topics:LancasterLancaster City CouncilLancashire County CouncilMorecambe
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice