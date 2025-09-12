New 24 hour storage facility near Lancaster wood will ‘dim’ its lights for the birds

A new 24 hour storage facility housing 474 units for people to store belongings, has received planning permission - on condition it modifies its night-time lighting.

Local Green councillor for Marsh ward, Mandy Bannon, “called-in” the application - which meant it had to be discussed at Planning Committee - as she and her fellow trustees of Friends of Freeman’s Wood were concerned about the harmful effects of light pollution on local wildlife.

The proposed storage facility is on the site of a former builders’ merchants at the end of New Quay Road in Lancaster and is close to Freeman’s Wood and Freeman’s Pools Nature Reserve.

Councillor Bannon and the chair of the LightAware charity Eleanor Levin spoke at the meeting, providing valuable information about the harm of light pollution and questioning the need for permanent lighting on six metre high poles.

The new storage facility will be near Freeman's Wood in Lancaster. Photo Neil Cross.

As a result, members of the committee pushed to get an additional amendment to Condition 15 with Planning officers agreeing to strengthen lighting mitigation by asking for a “dimming schedule.” This means that officers will ask the developer to reduce the amount of light emitted.

In her speech, Cllr Bannon, also a trustee of Friends of Freeman’s Wood, explained that light pollution could harm wildlife in many ways.

Thousands of migrating geese and other birds pass over this site at night. Birds flying at night rely on moonlight to navigate – but moonlight is in the same spectrum as LED lights, which can sadly lead to birds crashing into the ground or buildings.

Cllr Bannon went on to say that the Friends of the Lakes’ Dark Skies policy used by many councils had also pinpointed further harms caused by light pollution: that it reduces breeding, interferes with feeding (especially bats) and reduces pollination as moths and other night-time insects are adversely affected.

Eleanor Levin spoke from personal experience and in her capacity as Chair of LightAware charity.

She explained the way artificial light, especially LED blue light adversely affects human health, increasing the risks of sleep disorders, migraine and depression.

The decision to approve the application was made at the Planning committee meeting held on September 1 2025.

Members voted: ten in favour of the application, with three abstentions and one against.

For more information about the effects of lighting on human health see https://lightaware.org/