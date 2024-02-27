Netflix And Broadway star Lisa O’Hare announced as ambassador for Lancaster International Film Festival 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last year’s inaugural Lancaster International Film Festival (LIFF) ran alongside organiser Bruno Buccelli’s other popular event, Lancaster Festa Italia.

This year’s Hollywood-themed week-long event, which runs until March 3, will take place independently at various locations in Lancaster including Take 2 Cinema at the university and a ticketed awards ceremony at Lancaster Town Hall, which has now sold out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruno, Totally Local Lancaster director and founder of LIFF, said: “Following the success of Festa, I was keen to create another high class event for Lancaster. For music lovers we have two fantastic events in Highest Point and the Music Festival.

Katia Greco, winner of last year's Best International Artist Award. Picture by Alessio Zinna

“I turned to my former career, the experience and knowledge I had gained as well as the contacts I made, and following the success of the 2022 pilot, the Lancaster International Film Festival launched."

Bruno spent his career travelling the world working in numerous roles in the television and media industry before settling with his family in Lancaster, where he opened the multi-award winning Buccelli’s Ristorante on Church Street.

He said: "LIFF 23 received 29 film entries over the five categories, most of which were from outside the UK. Due to its success, we’ve had to move the event to a different time to Festa. This year we increased the categories to seven and have received 112 entries from across the globe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seven categories are music video, documentary, student, new filmmakers, foreign, narrative and a panel prize which will be chosen by the judges for any outstanding attribute(s) not covered by the other categories, such as best actor.

Bruno Buccelli (left) helping to set up one of the exhibitions at Lancaster City Museum.

The screening of the shortlisted films will take place at the Take 2 Cinema at Lancaster University on March 1 and 2. LIFF’s Ambassador, actress Lisa O’Hare, will offer an insight into her life and work as well as a Q&A session.

This year’s international guest artist is Rosa Palasciano. Rosa plays the lead, Giulia, in the film of the same name which will be screened on Friday (March 1). Rosa won the Silver Ribbons for Best Actress at both the David Donatello (2022), the National Syndicate of Film Journalists (2022) and also the Golden Ciak for Best Actress (2022). Rosa will then hold a Q&A session.

The chosen theme for this year’s LIFF is Hollywood and when it comes to Hollywood stars, there’s only one photographer who’s worked with most of them, Adolfo Franzo. Widely accepted as one of the greatest red carpet photographers, Adolfo has been commissioned to take portraits for the greats of screen, sports, music and fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno said: “We are so proud to be able to be exhibiting a significant body of Adolfo’s work with exhibitions at the Lancaster City Museum and at Lancaster University’s Library – Robert De Niro, Susan Sarandon, George Clooney, Dame Judy Dench, Colin Firth, Seal, Chris Isaak, Frances Ford Coppola and the list goes on.

“Adolfo will also be giving us an insight into his work and holding a book signing of his book, SHUT, Close Your Eyes, that contains all of these portraits.”