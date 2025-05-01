Neil Diamond tribute show comes to Lancaster Grand

Hit stage show It’s a Beautiful Noise with Fisher Stevens – a joyful celebration of the music and a tribute to Neil Diamond – announces its imminent arrival at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Friday, June 26.

Starring Fisher Stevens, it is a joyous homage to the music and a tribute to Neil Diamond.

“It has been over half a century since the release of the first hit single from an artist who has sold over 130 million albums,” says Fisher.

“While Neil Diamond may have declared the end of his touring days, his star will continue to shine eternally.”

It’s a Beautiful Noise with Fisher Stevens comes to Lancaster Grand in June.It’s a Beautiful Noise with Fisher Stevens comes to Lancaster Grand in June.
It’s a Beautiful Noise with Fisher Stevens brings to life Neil Diamond’s iconic songs: Sweet Caroline, Song Sung Blue, Cracklin' Rosie, Forever in Blue Jeans and many more.

“These songs have woven the soundtrack of our lives,” says Fisher. “It’s the teenage dream, and these dreams of youth remain constant fixtures on personal and radio playlists worldwide.”

Fisher promises theatregoers heartfelt renditions of all the biggest hits, including those featuring appearances from Lula and Barbra Streisand.

A lifelong lover of Neil Diamond, Fisher has toured the world as a performer and is supported by an experienced band and backing singers who are all as passionate about Neil Diamond as himself.

As Fisher Stevens says: "It is my privilege to celebrate Neil Diamond’s talent and take the audience on a musical journey.

"It’s a Beautiful Noise with Fisher Stevens is packed with all the classic hits and aims to do just that, and in some style!”

Tickets available from the box office tel: 01524 64695 or at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/

