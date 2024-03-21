Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The community pop-up will support those customers with any queries around their banking service, frauds and scams, as well as supporting customers to access and use NatWest’s digital services.

The pop up will be open once a week on a Friday at Morecambe Library.

Colleagues at the pop-up can also signpost customers to other local in-person banking services, such as the day-to-day banking services offered at local Post Offices and support with local free-to-use cash machines.

Morecambe Bay. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Kirsty Cockcroft, local director at NatWest said: “When we make changes to our branch network, we work hard to make sure that there’s support available in the local community for those affected by the change.”

“Branch closures can affect people that are less confident with the digital alternatives we offer, or don’t yet know about the alternative options available for banking in person, so our community pop-ups provide a service tailored to the needs of customers in that community while signposting to other in-person services.”

“Friendly staff will be on hand to help those customers that do still want to speak to us face-to-face with their banking related queries as well as offering advice and support on using our digital services.”

The NatWest Morecambe pop-up is open from 9.30am to 1.30pm every Friday at Central Drive, Morecambe, Lancashire, LA4 5DL.

Community pop-ups are cashless, so if customers need to withdraw money or cash a cheque, you’ll need to visit your nearest branch or Post Office.