National Pizza Day: 11 of the top places in Lancaster and Morecambe to grab a pizza

It’s National Pizza Day on Thursday (February 9) and we reckon there’s only one very obvious way to celebrate the occasion – by enjoying a pizza!

Falling on February 9 each and every year, National Pizza Day celebrates the much loved oven baked flat bread food covered in sauce, cheese and toppings which has become one of the nation’s favourite dishes.

To mark the occasion, we've come up with 11 recommendations of places to try.

We think our selection includes some of the best pizzas you can find in Lancaster and Morecambe although we’re not claiming it’s a definitive list – and our choices don’t appear in any particular order.

Let us know what you think.

1 . Buccelli's Buccelli’s of Church Street, Lancaster, was the first restaurant to bring pinsa to the North West. Pinsa, as opposed to pizza, uses Roman-style pizza crust that is an upgrade from traditional pizza. Pinsa is healthier and easier to digest. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Aquila Wood Fired Neapolitan Pizza Excellent quality pizza with classic ingredients used really well. One reviewer, who happens to be a top-notch chef himself, said: "A welcome change from run of the mill pizzeria styled products, this really stands out in taste, presentation, smell, the lot." Located on Penny Street in Lancaster. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Don Luca Located on Queen Street in Morecambe. Amazing stone backed fire cooked pizza base. Lovely and tomatoey with fabulous sauces to add if you wish. Great takeout and nice stylish, relaxed place to eat in. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . La Casetta On Castle Hill in Lancaster, La Casetta offers dine in, takeaway and delivery. Their pizzas have a beautiful stone baked base and are extremely popular. Photo: Google Photo Sales