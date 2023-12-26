National Lottery Christmas cash windfall is big boost for 24 churches across Lancaster

Churches in Lancaster, Morecambe, Halton, Low Bentham, Carnforth and Milnthorpe have been awarded funding as part of a £76 million package to help vulnerable people.

Projects tackling food poverty, homelessness charities and services offering financial advice are amongst those to benefit from funding, providing a much needed boost for those meeting increased demand for their critical services.

The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK, will continue to make awards from the Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund throughout December and January.

Minister for Civil Society Stuart Andrew said: “Charities and community organisations are on the frontline helping the most vulnerable in society, and we are allocating £100 million in recognition that they are struggling too, as demand and costs both increase.

Moorlands Church, Lancaster has been awarded the highest amount in the district, £46,613.46.

“Over 800 charities have already been awarded these significant grants, meaning they can continue to help those in need and we will continue to roll out funding at pace.”

This funding comes at a critical time as charities and organisations support more people struggling to heat their homes and access hot meals.

Grants worth between £10,000 and £75,000 are being allocated to cover project and core costs, including for premise rent, utilities, staff and volunteers.

David Knott, Chief Executive at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We’re proud to be distributing Government funding to enable frontline projects in England to support communities facing the impact of the rising cost of living.

"From the provision of food, shelter and safe spaces, to financial or housing advice, over 800 awards have already been made to critical services that will strengthen communities and improve lives at a challenging time.”

The following churches in the Lancaster district have been given a cash boost in time for Christmas.

*Priory & Parish Church of St Mary Lancaster Lancaster England LA1 1YZ £2,281.00

*St Peter's Cathedral, Lancaster Lancaster England LA1 3BT £35,229.52

*Moorlands Church Lancaster England LA1 1JZ £46,613.46

*St John the Evangelist Lancaster England LA1 1PA £17,949.15

*Ellel St John the Evangelist Lancaster England LA2 0PW £4,993.41

*St. Wilfrid's C of E Church Church Brow, Halton England LA2 6LR £12,288.32

*Bentham Quaker Meeting House and Burial Ground Walls Low Bentham England LA2 7ET £1,294.00

*St Margarets Church, Lancs Lancaster England LA2 8JT £6,203.41

*St James the Less Lancaster England LA2 8NH £1,230.40

*Church of the Epiphany Lancaster England LA28BE £3,200.00

*Holy Trinity, Poulton-le-Sands, With St Laurence, Morecambe Morecambe England LA4 5PZ £3,677.33

*St John's, Silverdale Carnforth England LA5 0RH £3,339.58

*Holy Trinity Church, Bolton le Sands Carnforth England LA5 8DU £6,220.14

*St Cuthberts Church Over Kellet Carnforth England LA5 9LU £8,281.90

*St. John the Baptist Church Carnforth England LA6 1AX £899.52

*St James Church Carnforth England LA6 1NT £8,790.76

*St.Mary's Church Carnforth England LA6 2BA £1,415.92

*St Peters Church Leck Carnforth England LA6 2HZ £495.53

*Church of the Holy Ghost Carnforth England LA6 2ND £1,466.25

*St Michael the Archangel Church Carnforth England LA6 2NS £9,840.23

*St. Wilfrid's Church Melling Carnforth England LA6 2RA £494.04

*St John The Baptist Church Tunstall Carnforth England LA6 2RQ £335.30

*All Saints Church Carnforth England LA6 3JU £1,062.00