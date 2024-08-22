National Burger Day 2024: Here are some of the most popular burger places in Lancaster and Morecambe

To mark the occasion, we’ve compiled a guide to some of our favourite places to get a burger in Lancaster and Morecambe.
1. All Hopes No Promises, Market Street, Lancaster
The burgers are amazing with plenty of fries. Customers often say it's the best burger they've had. Photo: All Hopes No Promises
2. The Water Witch, Canal Towpath, Aldcliffe Lane, Lancaster
The Water Witch has its special Burger Night every Monday from 5pm with a wonderful selection of burgers that are sure to make your mouth water. Photo: Water Witch
3. Merchants 1688, Castle Hill, Lancaster
Try the Dry Aged Beef Burger off the lunch menu for a gourmet burger experience. It comes with raclette cheese, dried beef tomato, pretzel bun,gherkin ketchup, fries, apple and celeriac remoulade. Photo: Merchants
4. Harry's Bar, Marine Road Central, Morecambe
The Classic Harry Smash Burger is a popular choice from the menu and it's available in a half portion for smaller appetites. Photo: Harry's Bar
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.