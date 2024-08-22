National Burger Day 2024: Here are some of the most popular burger places in Lancaster and Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
It’s National Burger Day today (August 22) – a whole day dedicated to one of the nation’s favourite fast foods.

To mark the occasion, we’ve compiled a guide to some of our favourite places to get a burger in Lancaster and Morecambe.

The burgers are amazing with plenty of fries. Customers often say it's the best burger they've had.

1. All Hopes No Promises, Market Street, Lancaster

Photo: All Hopes No Promises

The Water Witch has its special Burger Night every Monday from 5pm with a wonderful selection of burgers that are sure to make your mouth water.

2. The Water Witch, Canal Towpath, Aldcliffe Lane, Lancaster

Photo: Water Witch

Try the Dry Aged Beef Burger off the lunch menu for a gourmet burger experience. It comes with raclette cheese, dried beef tomato, pretzel bun,gherkin ketchup, fries, apple and celeriac remoulade.

3. Merchants 1688, Castle Hill, Lancaster

Photo: Merchants

The Classic Harry Smash Burger is a popular choice from the menu and it's available in a half portion for smaller appetites.

4. Harry's Bar, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

Photo: Harry's Bar

