Mystery of tent and backpack being abandoned in North Yorkshire village

A tent and backpack were found abandoned in a North Yorkshire village.

Police said that on September 30 a tent and backpack were found abandoned on the Ingleborough estate in Clapham.

The backpack contained some items of clothing amongst camping accessories.

No means to identify the owner have been found.

Please call 101 and quote reference 12240178871 with any information regarding these items.