Two Muslim gravestones had been vandalised with a Star of David in spray paint.

This was sprayed in black over the top of the black gravestones.

The Star of David is recognised as a symbol that represents Judaism and the Jewish identity.

Vandals scrawled graffiti on Muslim gravestones in a Lancaster cemetery. Picture from Lancashire Police.

It is believed the damage was caused last weekend and police are appealing for witnesses and information.