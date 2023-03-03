Muslim gravestones at Lancaster cemetery sprayed with Star of David graffiti
Police were called to Scotforth Cemetery, Lancaster to reports of criminal damage to gravestones.
By Michelle Blade
52 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 10:17am
Two Muslim gravestones had been vandalised with a Star of David in spray paint.
This was sprayed in black over the top of the black gravestones.
The Star of David is recognised as a symbol that represents Judaism and the Jewish identity.
It is believed the damage was caused last weekend and police are appealing for witnesses and information.
Anyone with information should contact 101 – quoting log 0596 of February 26, 2023.