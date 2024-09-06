Muslim community football fundraiser being held at Lancaster University in aid of victims of Gaza war

Lancaster Islamic Community Hub (LICH) is proud to announce the second community football tournament for the Muslim community of Lancaster.

This year’s tournament is being hosted in solidarity and support for those affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and will take place on September 15 2024 at 2pm at the 3G pitch of Lancaster University.

This event aims to raise vital funds to provide assistance and relief to the victims of the Gaza war, helping to meet their immediate needs for food, water, medical supplies, and shelter.

“We believe that in times of crisis, our community must come together to support those in need, regardless of borders,” said organiser Imtiaz Khoda. “This football tournament is not just

about the games; it’s a rallying cry for compassion and hope, to help provide relief to those suffering.

"We encourage everyone to attend, bring friends and family, and show their support.”

The initiative aims to build bridges between diverse communities, emphasizing the importance of dialogue, understanding, and shared experiences.

Imtiaz Khoda said: “This year we have a wide range of teams and players from all backgrounds to enhance community engagement and interaction amongst the participants during the

tournament and beyond.”

Like the previous year the tournament is fully subscribed, with six teams participating in the competition.

This significant participation demonstrates the immense enthusiasm and support for the tournament, highlighting the unity and growing engagement within the community.

All proceeds from donations will go directly to reputable organizations working on the ground in Gaza.

Donate at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lancaster-for-palestine to make a difference.